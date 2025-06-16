Motorsport

De Meo's exit changes nothing for Alpine F1 team, Briatore says

16 June 2025 - 09:57 By Reuters
The departure from Renault of CEO Luca de Meo (pictured) changes nothing for the French carmaker's Alpine Formula One team, de facto principal Flavio Briatore told Reuters on Sunday.

Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images



Renault announced De Meo was leaving shortly after the newspaper Le Figaro reported he will take over the leadership of the luxury group Kering.

Briatore, a title-winning boss of the Benetton and Renault F1 teams, returned to Formula One a year ago as executive adviser to De Meo and has been running the team since Oliver Oakes resigned as principal.

Briatore has denied being tasked to improve the team's performance before selling it. Alpine are currently last of the 10 teams.



Image: Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Nothing, absolutely nothing,” Briatore said when asked after the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal what De Meo's departure changed for the team.

“Nothing changed for me. Not for me or the team. And congratulations to Luca, new job,” he said.

Alpine will compete with Mercedes power units next season after Renault decided last September to end engine production at its Viry-Chatillon factory outside Paris.

The team, whose investors include Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, are alone in using Renault power units.

De Meo said last October that Renault were spending up to €250m (R5.19bn) a year on engine production while buying in from another manufacturer would cost less than $20m (R358.94m).

Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide

George Russell took Mercedes' first win of the Formula One season in Canada on Sunday while McLaren's Oscar Piastri stretched his lead to 22 points ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Ferrari win Le Mans for third year in a row

Ferrari won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the third year in a row on Sunday with Poland's Robert Kubica taking the chequered flag for the customer AF ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Ford confirms Oreca and Sayers for 2027 WEC Hypercar return

Ford will return to the top class of endurance racing in 2027, confirming its chassis partner and programme lead before this year’s 24 Hours of Le ...
Motoring
2 days ago
