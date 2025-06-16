The Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One schedule until at least 2027, F1 confirmed on Saturday.
F1 officials and race organisers both expressed interest in keeping the event on the calendar into the next decade.
“We've agreed collectively that we're going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and '27,” Las Vegas Grand Prix president Emily Prazer said Saturday, per ESPN. “We want to make sure that we're continuing to evolve what we're doing, but the intent is a much longer-term arrangement.
Clark County, Nevada, already has confirmed plans to hold the race through 2032.
“The length of extensions don't really reflect anything other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what's going to happen over the next couple of years,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
“We're planning on this being a permanent race, we'll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward.”
The race is on the F1 calendar for the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2025 (November 22) and 2026 (November 21).
According to Las Vegas figures, the 2024 event generated $934m (R16.76bn) in revenue and raised $45m (R807.61m) in taxes.
The inaugural race, which includes parts of the famed Las Vegas Strip, took place in 2023. Max Verstappen won the initial Las Vegas GP for Red Bull Racing and Mercedes' George Russell finished atop the podium in 2024.
F1 extends Las Vegas Grand Prix to 2027
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One schedule until at least 2027, F1 confirmed on Saturday.
F1 officials and race organisers both expressed interest in keeping the event on the calendar into the next decade.
“We've agreed collectively that we're going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and '27,” Las Vegas Grand Prix president Emily Prazer said Saturday, per ESPN. “We want to make sure that we're continuing to evolve what we're doing, but the intent is a much longer-term arrangement.
Clark County, Nevada, already has confirmed plans to hold the race through 2032.
“The length of extensions don't really reflect anything other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what's going to happen over the next couple of years,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
“We're planning on this being a permanent race, we'll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward.”
The race is on the F1 calendar for the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2025 (November 22) and 2026 (November 21).
According to Las Vegas figures, the 2024 event generated $934m (R16.76bn) in revenue and raised $45m (R807.61m) in taxes.
The inaugural race, which includes parts of the famed Las Vegas Strip, took place in 2023. Max Verstappen won the initial Las Vegas GP for Red Bull Racing and Mercedes' George Russell finished atop the podium in 2024.
READ MORE
Stewards reject Red Bull protest of Russell's win
Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide
Ferrari win Le Mans for third year in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos