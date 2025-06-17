Motorsport

Formula 1 renews Canadian GP contract until 2035

17 June 2025 - 16:03 By Reuters
Last weekend's grand prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was the 54th edition since the race first featured in the championship in 1967.
Image: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal will stay on the calendar until the end of 2035 after agreeing to a four-year extension to the existing deal, Formula One said on Tuesday.

The contract renewal also includes a long-term extension to Bell Media's media rights deal, the Liberty Media-owned sport added.

The Montreal track, named after the late Ferrari great and father of 1997 world champion Jacques, became the permanent host in 1978.

“I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional, and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The race's previous contract extension was to 2029 but two of those years (2020 and 2021) were during the Covid-19 pandemic when Formula One did not visit and the deal was extended to 2031.

Next year's race will be held earlier than previously with a new May 24 slot after switching with Monaco and aligning more closely with Miami.

