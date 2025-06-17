Motorsport

Russell is driving better than ever but drivers’ title a long shot

17 June 2025 - 08:58 By Reuters
George Russell, out of contract at the end of 2025 but confident of staying, recognised any title chance this season would probably require the McLaren drivers to make mistakes and drop points.
Image: Mert Alper Derv/Anadolu via Getty Images

George Russell says he is driving better than ever and ready to fight for a Formula One championship with Mercedes after taking the team's first win of the season in Canada — but this year looks like a long shot.

The Briton, out of contract at the end of 2025 but confident of staying, recognised any title chance this season would probably require the McLaren drivers to make mistakes and drop points.

McLaren's Lando Norris and championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri collided in Montreal, with the former retiring from the race while the Australian moved 22 points clear after 10 of 24 rounds.

Russell is fourth overall but a mighty 62 points behind Piastri, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen is third.

"I don't know how Max and I are so close to those two (McLaren drivers) because they clearly have the most dominant car," said Russell. "I think the two of us have been very consistent and getting the maximum result from our packages week in, week out. But I can't imagine them to continue throwing away points in the manner they're doing.

"Of course, we hope that continues to be the case, but I don't foresee us getting in the championship fight through pure pace as Lando did last year. We'll only be there if results like today continue or things like today continue to happen."

Russell was sure Sunday's result would help the negotiations for a new deal, though he had no concerns despite continuing chatter about a possible move for four-time champion Verstappen.

"I know I'm going to be on the grid next year. I feel I'm driving better than ever. I feel I've got more in the tank," said the Briton. "I feel ready to fight for a world championship."

Russell said he was not talking with anyone other than Mercedes, there was no rush and he planned to stay.

"There haven't been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, specially around Max," he added. "If every driver had no contract for next year, Max would be number one for every single team. And that's understandable. But ultimately, there are two seats for every race team.

"I know if I continue to perform as I'm doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever. I feel in a good place."

Russell said he and 18-year-old Italian rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli, third on Sunday, were doing the job and "why would you want to change something that's working?".

