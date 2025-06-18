Motorsport

FIA approves Kyalami upgrade design for potential Formula One return

18 June 2025 - 15:57 By Motoring Reporter
Once the planned upgrades are completed and the circuit passes a final inspection, Kyalami would become the only FIA Grade 1 circuit in Africa.
Image: Supplied

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has moved a step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix after motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, approved final design proposals to upgrade the venue to grade 1 status.

The grade 1 classification is a prerequisite for any circuit wishing to host a F1 event. Once the planned upgrades are completed and the circuit passes a final inspection, Kyalami would become the only FIA grade 1 circuit on the African continent.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, circuit owner Toby Venter and Clive Bowen, founder and director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, outlined the five-year process that led to FIA approval. Apex, a well-known circuit design firm, also worked on the layout for the Miami Grand Prix.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter.

“When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.”

Kyalami last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1993. It was won by Alain Prost driving a Williams FW15C.
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport/Getty Images

The upgrade plan does not alter the track layout but includes modifications to meet modern safety and technical standards. These focus on expanding run-off areas, upgrading barrier systems, improving debris fencing, adjusting kerbs and enhancing drainage.

“This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern grade 1 requirements,” Bowen said.

The FIA has given the circuit a three-year window to complete the upgrade. Construction will be phased to avoid interfering with existing bookings, and full implementation will depend on whether South Africa secures a place on the Formula 1 calendar and if Kyalami is chosen as the host venue.

“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil,” Venter said.

