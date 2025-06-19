“Count this as another lesson for me in a season I've learnt so much. Don't believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself. If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt it's me. I'm sorry, Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes.”
Spire Motorsports was swift with its response, issuing mandatory cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training for Hocevar. Spire also said the $50,000 fine will be distributed among the Mexican Red Cross, the United Way Mexico and Un Kilo de Ayuda, a nonprofit that helps childhood nutrition and development in rural communities across the country.
“These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports' core value of respect, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel,” the team's statement said.
“Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we ‘walk the walk' in how we speak, compete and serve the communities that welcome our sport.
“Carson Hocevar's recent comments during the live stream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or Nascar. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud.”
Nascar's Carson Hocevar fined $50k for defamatory Mexico City comments
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Driver Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 (R904,670) by his race team, Spire Motorsports, and will be required to undergo sensitivity training after he made derogatory comments about Mexico City.
Nascar's first Cup Series points race outside the US since 1958 apparently didn't sit well with Hocevar, who took issue with Mexico's capital city during a live stream on Friday night.
Hocevar, 22, labeled it a “s***hole” while also raising concerns about safety in the city.
He issued an apology over social media after his 34th-place finish (out of 37 drivers) in Sunday night's race.
“Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan,” Hocevar wrote on X, referring to his hometown.
“When I answered that question on a stream, I was sceptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here. Now that I've actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I've ever seen, my opinion has changed. I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran.
Shane van Gisbergen triumphs in Mexico City for second career Nascar Cup win
“Count this as another lesson for me in a season I've learnt so much. Don't believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself. If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt it's me. I'm sorry, Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes.”
Spire Motorsports was swift with its response, issuing mandatory cultural sensitivity and bias awareness training for Hocevar. Spire also said the $50,000 fine will be distributed among the Mexican Red Cross, the United Way Mexico and Un Kilo de Ayuda, a nonprofit that helps childhood nutrition and development in rural communities across the country.
“These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports' core value of respect, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel,” the team's statement said.
“Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we ‘walk the walk' in how we speak, compete and serve the communities that welcome our sport.
“Carson Hocevar's recent comments during the live stream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or Nascar. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud.”
