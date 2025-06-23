Motorsport

Brad Pitt finally gets to drive a real Formula One car

23 June 2025 - 08:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The reigning world champions confirmed the Hollywood A lister drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 car at the Texas track on Thursday.
The reigning world champions confirmed the Hollywood A lister drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 car at the Texas track on Thursday.
Image: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Brad Pitt, whose F1 movie is out this week, has driven a Formula One car for real after testing a McLaren at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

The reigning world champions confirmed the Hollywood A lister drove a 2023 McLaren MCL60 car at the Texas track on Thursday.

Media reports said the British-based team had been carrying out a private test with F1 regular Lando Norris and F2 driver Alex Dunne.

It was the first time 61-year-old Pitt, who plays the fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes in the Apple Originals movie, had driven a real Formula One car on track.

The cars used in the making of the film were Formula Two cars, modified by Mercedes to look like real grand prix racers.

Champions McLaren had teased the drive on Thursday with a social media post of overalls with the initials BP and the caption "It's a Sonny day in Austin".

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, a co-producer of the movie, said in March Pitt had shown real speed while testing the F2 cars.

"Watching Brad drive around at speeds of more than 290 km/h was impressive to see because it's not something you can learn overnight," he said.

"The dedication and focus Brad put into the process has been amazing to witness." 

Kelvin van der Linde helps Rowe-BMW to Nürburgring 24 Hour victory

Rowe Racing managed to secure victory in the 53rd running of the ADAC Ravenol 24h Nürburgring after a close contest with the Manthey Racing 'Grello' ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Marc Marquez takes victory at Italian Grand Prix in Ducati’s backyard

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Italian Grand Prix after a dogfight for podium places at the Mugello Circuit on Sunday, taking the chequered flag ahead ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Nascar's Carson Hocevar fined $50k for defamatory Mexico City comments

Driver Carson Hocevar has been fined $50,000 (R904,670) by his race team, Spire Motorsports, and will be required to undergo sensitivity training ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Chery Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid debuts in SA New Models
  2. Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50 New Models
  3. Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Texas test news
  4. Toyota to raise US car prices by average $270 from July news
  5. Xiaomi to unveil prices for new YU7 SUV at June 26 launch news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025
Vhavenda Royal Court Case