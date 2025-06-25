Motorsport

Valtteri Bottas nears F1 return with Cadillac

The Finn posted a cheeky video on X that alludes to his desire to race again

25 June 2025 - 17:28 By Reuters
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is finalising a deal to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026, multiple news outlets reported.
Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Bottas, a reserve driver at Mercedes, added fuel to the speculation with a cheeky video posted to his X feed on Sunday.

In it, he opens the door of a Cadillac SUV and has a conversation with someone off camera.

“Oh wow, that's actually a nice seat,” Bottas says while checking out the driver's seat. “I wouldn't mind.”

“And there's two seats,” the other man points out, prompting this reply from Bottas: “And they're both free?”

But when the other voice asks if he wants to sit down, Bottas answers, “Not yet.”

Cadillac is entering the championship series next season.

Bottas, 35, has made no secret of his desire to regain a full-time F1 seat after being dropped by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season.

The Finn has 10 career wins and 67 podium finishes in nearly 250 starts since 2013 with Sauber, Mercedes, Williams and Alfa Romeo. His last win came at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

