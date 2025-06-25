Valtteri Bottas nears F1 return with Cadillac

“And there's two seats,” the other man points out, prompting this reply from Bottas: “And they're both free?”

But when the other voice asks if he wants to sit down, Bottas answers, “Not yet.”

Cadillac is entering the championship series next season.

Bottas, 35, has made no secret of his desire to regain a full-time F1 seat after being dropped by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season.

The Finn has 10 career wins and 67 podium finishes in nearly 250 starts since 2013 with Sauber, Mercedes, Williams and Alfa Romeo. His last win came at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.