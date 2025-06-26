Motorsport

MotoGP’s Aleix Espargaro to make pro cycling debut at 35

26 June 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Spaniard hung up his leathers after two decades of Grand Prix racing last year but he had no plans of putting his feet up having joined Lidl-Trek earlier this year in an ambassadorial role while joining Honda as a test rider.
The Spaniard hung up his leathers after two decades of Grand Prix racing last year but he had no plans of putting his feet up having joined Lidl-Trek earlier this year in an ambassadorial role while joining Honda as a test rider.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Aleix Espargaro thought he had retired from Grand Prix racing last year but the 35-year-old is now leading a hectic double-life as he prepares to race a MotoGP bike this weekend before trading horsepower for pedal power at the Tour of Austria.

The Spaniard hung up his leathers after two decades of Grand Prix racing last year but he had no plans of putting his feet up having joined Lidl-Trek earlier this year in an ambassadorial role while joining Honda as a test rider.

But Espargaro now has to contend with a whirlwind schedule, set to climb aboard the factory Honda machine for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix in Assen before swiftly pivoting to professional cycling just 10 days later.

“I am really delighted to be able to help Honda and work with the factory team this weekend in Assen. Lots of riders dream of being in the factory Honda team,” Espargaro said in a statement.

“To be able to do this now is a real surprise and pleasure — even if it is temporary ... I have good memories at Assen and it will be very interesting to see the Honda there.”

Espargaro's unexpected return to racing comes as he fills in for Luca Marini, who remains sidelined after a testing crash in Japan. The appearance in Assen follows earlier wild card rides at the Spanish and British Grands Prix.

He will then swap his MotoGP leathers for the cycling jersey at the July 9-13 Tour of Austria, where he will be part of Lidl-Trek Future Racing, the team's development squad.

Cycling has been Espargaro's passion for years after he hopped on the bike to stay in shape and recover from injury. He also befriended pro cyclists before participating in training camps with Lidl-Trek.

“I've grown a lot as a cyclist and learnt many things in these six months. I'm feeling good, and I really can't wait to race and test my legs against some of the best cyclists in the world,” he said.

“It will be a nice challenge, but I have no expectations for my cycling debut.”

READ MORE

True to life or not, ‘F1’ movie taps into sport’s rich history of drama

The racing scenes in Brad Pitt's movie 'F1' are impressively authentic, but the filmmakers have also made much of how the sport's past is woven into ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Marc Marquez takes victory at Italian Grand Prix in Ducati’s backyard

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Italian Grand Prix after a dogfight for podium places at the Mugello Circuit on Sunday, taking the chequered flag ahead ...
Motoring
4 days ago

FIA approves Kyalami upgrade design for potential Formula One return

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has moved a step closer to hosting a Formula One Grand Prix after motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, approved final ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From make-up brush to the race track, Simphiwe turns heads with her need for ... Lifestyle
  2. Sino-Moroccan COBCO begins producing EV battery materials Africa
  3. Russell welcomes 'useful step' by FIA on penalty guidelines Motorsport
  4. This Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is one sweet restomod New Models
  5. Chinese carmakers look to Africa as global winds shift Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'F1', 'Jungle Beat 2' and the last 'Squid Game' hit screens
James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English