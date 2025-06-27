Motorsport

Gasly 'heading to Hollywood' if Alpine don’t improve

27 June 2025 - 08:50 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix that actor Brad Pitt's comments had delighted his mother.
Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly responded to Brad Pitt praising his acting potential by joking he might have to head to Hollywood if Alpine stayed last in the championship.

Pitt, star of the movie F1 released this week, was asked at a recent New York premiere which drivers might have a future in Hollywood.

"I'm going to give Carlos Sainz, he's definite, I'm going to say Pierre Gasly. I think he's got a feel for it," he told ABC television.

"And of course Lewis [Hamilton] can do anything."

Gasly told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix that Pitt's comments had delighted his mother.

"I must say it clearly made my mom pretty happy. She was very pleased to be the first in the family group chat to send it to all the family," he said.

"Let’s see how the season goes, but hopefully we score a few more points. Otherwise you might see me in Hollywood."

Gasly, who has scored all of Alpine's 11 points with the team in some turmoil after the departure of principal Oliver Oakes and resignation of Renault boss Luca de Meo, said he had no acting experience.

"I think it’s the French side of me. I can play a French lover or something like that."

