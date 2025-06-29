Motorsport

Antonelli pays the price for Verstappen collision

29 June 2025 - 18:46 By Reuters
Antonelli lost control and collided with Verstappen on the opening lap, after narrowly missing Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, with neither able to continue.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was given a three-place grid drop for the British Grand Prix after dumping Formula One champion Max Verstappen out of Red Bull's home race in Austria on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Italian rookie lost control and collided with the four-times champion on the opening lap, after narrowly missing Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, with neither able to continue.

It was Verstappen's first retirement of the season and left him still third in the championship but now 61 points adrift of McLaren's Oscar Piastri after 11 of 24 rounds.

Piastri finished second in a McLaren one-two with race winner Lando Norris.

“I braked hard because I was behind other cars, and in that moment I locked the rears. Then I just couldn’t stop the car,” said Antonelli, who had taken his first career F1 podium in the previous round in Canada.

“The car was just taking speed and the crash was inevitable. I just feel super sorry to the team, and to Max of course, because obviously he was just a passenger.”

Stewards ruled that Antonelli was fully at fault and also gave him two penalty points.

At a circuit where he has won a record five times, Verstappen had started seventh on the grid, with Antonelli lining up ninth.

“I'm out, I got hit like crazy,” Verstappen said over the team radio, with an additional expletive.

“It’s just unlucky, like yesterday in qualifying,” he told Sky Sports television later.

“But overall, we didn’t really have that great pace anyway this weekend, so a lot of learning for us how we can hopefully do better next weekend.

“My mentality doesn’t change. We’ve won a lot in the past. Sometimes you have to accept that you are not winning, and we just try to do the best that we can.”

The retirement ended a run of 31 grands prix in the points for the Dutch driver, whose fans throng in their thousands to the Red Bull Ring but this time never got to see him race.

The start was later than scheduled after Carlos Sainz's Williams got stuck on the grid as cars moved away for the formation lap.

Sainz eventually got going and returned to the pitlane, where his car's brakes caught fire before being extinguished by mechanics, with smoke still billowing out as he was pushed back and into retirement.

Norris closes gap to Piastri with victory in Austria

Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday after fending off championship-leading team mate Oscar ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Tanak secures first win of the season for Hyundai in Greece

Estonian Ott Tanak took Hyundai's first win of the season in Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday despite a gearbox scare in the final stage.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Aprilia ready for courtroom showdown with Martin over contract

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin's bid to escape his Aprilia contract looks set for a date in the courtroom, with the Italian manufacturer's boss ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
