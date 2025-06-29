Motorsport

Aprilia ready for courtroom showdown with Martin over contract

29 June 2025 - 15:41 By Reuters
Martin, who has raced in only one round this season due to injuries in a preseason crash and at the Qatar Grand Prix, said he had exercised his right to release himself for the 2026 season.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin's bid to escape his Aprilia contract looks set for a date in the courtroom, with the Italian manufacturer's boss Massimo Rivola declaring on Sunday that they are 'relaxed' about dragging the dispute before a judge.

The simmering contract drama boiled over last month when Martin announced his intention to leave Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season, barely a week after the team insisted he honour the two-year agreement he had signed.

The 27-year-old, who has raced in only one round this season due to injuries in a preseason crash and at the Qatar Grand Prix, said he had exercised his right to release himself for the 2026 season.

His manager Albert Valera had also said Martin is free of his contract for next year having triggered a clause but Rivola said that was not the case.

“I think he's not going to be free for 2026,” Rivola told TNT Sports at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“In case we have to go to the court, the judge will take his position but we are quite, I say, relaxed about that.”

The dispute has also caught the attention of MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports, who took a firm stance on rider movement.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said they would not accept any rider entry unless a judge clears them to ride or both parties reach an agreement.

“Now Aprilia says it has a contract in place with Martin while his manager, Valera, says he is free,” Ezpeleta told Sky Italia.

“For us to accept that, there is a need either for the two parties to come to an agreement or for a judge to decide the case.”

With Ducati out of the picture after they snubbed Martin last year, Honda may be an option but the Japanese outfit's manager Alberto Puig said they will not get involved until Martin reaches an agreement with Aprilia.

“We can wait. Frankly speaking, it's a matter between Aprilia and Jorge,” he said.

“It must be clear. If he gets out of the contract, then we will understand. We are not in a super hurry. We will see what is the final resolution there.”

Meanwhile, Martin's physical recovery continues with Rivola revealing the Spaniard will run a test in Misano on July 9, targeting a return at the Czech Grand Prix in mid-July.

“Having one race before the (summer) break would be good so mentally. Physically, he starts getting a bit of rhythm and then he knows that he has to push ... Then to get the result will be a second step,” he said. 

