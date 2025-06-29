Motorsport

Tanak secures first win of the season for Hyundai in Greece

29 June 2025 - 17:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Estonian Ott Tanak took Hyundai's first win of the season in Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday despite a gearbox scare in the final stage.
Estonian Ott Tanak took Hyundai's first win of the season in Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday despite a gearbox scare in the final stage.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Estonian Ott Tanak took Hyundai's first win of the season in Greece's Acropolis Rally on Sunday despite a gearbox scare in the final stage.

The victory on the rough gravel roads and in sweltering heat also ended Toyota's unbeaten run with Sebastien Ogier, winner of the previous two rounds, finishing second and 32.8 seconds behind.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux completed the podium.

Tanak closed the gap on Toyota's championship leader Elfyn Evans, who finished fourth, to 12 points. Ogier, who is running a part-time campaign, is nine points behind his teammate.

“I was very worried, to be honest,” Tanak said of the final gearbox drama. “In the last stage, third gear got very noisy and I understood that this one broke.

“Soon, the whole gearbox got very noisy and we didn't have much confidence that we would finish the stage and get back here. It was definitely far too much stress to win a rally.” 

READ MORE

Aprilia ready for courtroom showdown with Martin over contract

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin's bid to escape his Aprilia contract looks set for a date in the courtroom, with the Italian manufacturer's boss ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Marc Marquez wins Dutch Grand Prix, brother Alex crashes out

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday despite starting on the second row as the MotoGP championship leader claimed his sixth ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Wolff dismisses speculation of Verstappen joining Mercedes in 2026

George Russell is more likely to stay with Mercedes next year than Max Verstappen is to join, the Formula One team's boss Toto Wolff said on Friday ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Antonelli pays the price for Verstappen collision Motorsport
  2. Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry Features
  3. Norris closes gap to Piastri with victory in Austria Motorsport
  4. Tanak secures first win of the season for Hyundai in Greece Motorsport
  5. The Classic Car Show is ready to rev-up Nasrec in July news

Latest Videos

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+