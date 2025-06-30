Motorsport

Bernie Ecclestone makes first ever F1 podium appearance at age 94

30 June 2025 - 09:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula One supremo who rarely stayed to watch races beyond halfway when he was in charge, made his first grand prix podium appearance at the age of 94 in Austria on Sunday.
Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula One supremo who rarely stayed to watch races beyond halfway when he was in charge, made his first grand prix podium appearance at the age of 94 in Austria on Sunday.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Bernie Ecclestone, the former Formula One supremo who rarely stayed to watch races beyond halfway when he was in charge, made his first grand prix podium appearance at the age of 94 in Austria on Sunday.

The Briton was present at the Red Bull Ring to hand out a medal on behalf of the president of the governing FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem to McLaren's race winner Lando Norris.

Norris hopped off the top step of the podium so that he would be standing at the same level as his diminutive compatriot.

“I think it's nice that the president gives a personal congratulations to the winning competitor,” said Ecclestone, who ran the commercial side of the sport for about 40 years until being ousted in 2017.

Ecclestone was present at the Red Bull Ring to hand out a medal on behalf of the president of the governing FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem to McLaren's race winner Lando Norris.
Ecclestone was present at the Red Bull Ring to hand out a medal on behalf of the president of the governing FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem to McLaren's race winner Lando Norris.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

“As he could not attend the race here in Austria, he asked me to present his medal for him which I am pleased and honoured to do.

“It was also great to be there as, though it might seem strange, this was the first time in almost 70 years in this sport that I've been on the podium.”

Norris won Formula One's 1,136th championship grand prix and Ecclestone attended the first at Silverstone in 1950.

He once said he left races soon after the start because by then his business was done.

The President's Medal was first presented to Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the season-ending 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and each one carries the race number and highlights the event's history.

MORE:

Antonelli pays the price for Verstappen collision

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli was given a three-place grid drop for the British Grand Prix after dumping Formula One champion Max Verstappen out of ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Stella applauds Norris’s grit after Canada disappointment

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Lando Norris’s character as the Briton bounced back from a collision and race retirement in Canada to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Norris closes gap to Piastri with victory in Austria

Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position in a McLaren one-two on Sunday after fending off championship-leading team mate Oscar ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Practical new Kia Sorento makes strong case for diesel-powered ... First Drives
  2. Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry Features
  3. WATCH | What’s the best used SUV for R500k or less? Reviews
  4. Horner says F1 now looking like a two-horse race Motorsport
  5. Nissan to delay supplier payments to preserve cash flow: internal e-mails Motoring

Latest Videos

BET+ Original Movie | A Wesley South African Christmas | Trailer
Umjolo: The Gone Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix