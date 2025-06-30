Motorsport

Stella applauds Norris’s grit after Canada disappointment

30 June 2025 - 08:44 By Reuters
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella praised Lando Norris’s character as the Briton bounced back from a collision and race retirement in Canada to lead home a McLaren one-two at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Italian said Norris still "to polish a few things" to become the finished article in a Formula One season turning into a two-horse drivers' title chase with teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris had to fend off the Australian to set up Sunday's victory two weeks after his clash with his teammate forced him out in Montreal.

"The outcome [in Canada] was unfortunate because Lando could not finish the race. That was simply a misjudgment. The way Lando handled that, I think showed the character," said Stella. "The speed is there. Lando pole position in Monaco. He was the faster car in Canada, pole position in Austria.

"We have to polish a few things in executions and results ,which is what Lando demonstrated today. Very proud of Lando, very proud of how everyone handled the situation in Canada and the fact we end up united and stronger."

The runaway constructors’ championship leaders avoided another on-track accident, with Piastri delivering a mea culpa over team radio after the chequered flag after a near collision.

"There was only one situation where the two cars ended up a little too close and that was in turn 4 when Oscar locked up and he ended up very close to Lando," said Stella. "We gave Oscar the feedback and I want to acknowledge I am proud of him. As soon as he crossed the finish line he went on the radio and he said sorry for the situation in turn 4.

"I am so refreshed by how the team reviewed the situation in Canada. We have come out stronger and more united."

Norris’s win cut the gap with Piastri at the top of the drivers' standings to 15 points ahead of a home British race next weekend. Norris, seven times a race winner, has yet to take back-to-back wins in the same F1 season, but Stella expects him to rectify that.

"In terms of Lando being able to do so, yes, of course," he said. "There is absolutely no reason why not. The talent, the quality, the race craft and even the trajectory Lando is in. The most important thing is the back-to-back victory for McLaren."

