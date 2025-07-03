Motorsport

Mayer set to stand against Ben Sulayem for FIA presidency

03 July 2025 - 15:30 By Reuters
Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a challenge to his bid for re-election as president of the FIA, motorsport's world governing body, after a rival candidate emerged on Thursday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The BBC reported American Tim Mayer, a former Formula One steward and son of former McLaren principal Teddy Mayer, will announce on Friday he is standing against the Emirati.

A press conference was called at a venue outside the Silverstone circuit before British Grand Prix practice.

Mayer, 59, told the BBC last November he had been fired via text message by an assistant to Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem, an Emirati, is scheduled to attend the race which marks the midpoint in the Formula One season. He has already announced he is seeking a second term.

The FIA is the governing body for F1, the world rally championship and Formula E among other series.

