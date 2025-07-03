“First of all, there is no delay in George's contract situation because it's pretty clear since a long time what our timings were,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “We've known each other for such a long time so there is no such thing as a delay.
“But also as a team principal responsible for the best car brand in the world it is clear you're exploring what a four-time world champion is going to do in the future, and that could be a long time in the future. But that has no effect on us putting a signature on George's contract.”
Verstappen's Red Bull contract reportedly includes performance clauses, making the success of his season critical in more ways than one.
He is third in the driver standings with 155 points after he exited Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix following a collision with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli during Turn 3 in the opening lap and did not finish.
“Of course there will be updates, so I can't immediately say that it is now ... I can't really give a definitive answer about whether it is a success or not,” he said of his season so far.
“Around the summer break I think it will be clear what will happen this season in terms of performance. But it is not that I suddenly think more now than last year or the years before. I am very relaxed about everything. I just do my thing.”
Verstappen responds to Mercedes rumours: 'I determine my own future'
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but that hasn't stopped speculation about a possible move to Mercedes.
One person who hasn't commented much on the topic is the four-time world champion himself.
“I do not have to add much to that,” Verstappen told Viaplay, when asked about recent comments by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff indicating an interest in signing the 27-year-old driver.
“The more I say about it, the more it will be reported in the media. And I certainly do not want that. I determine my own future.”
Wolff confirmed his interest in signing Verstappen on Friday, when asked about Mercedes driver George Russell's comments that his own contract talks were being delayed due to the Mercedes team's interest in Verstappen.
Wolff said his interest in Verstappen has nothing to do with finishing a new deal for Russell, 27, whose contract expires at the end of the year.
Piastri looking to keep Britons at bay as F1 heads to Silverstone
