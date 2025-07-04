Motorsport

Russell confident he’ll stay at Mercedes despite Verstappen rumours

04 July 2025 - 10:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
George Russell claimed last week his own contract negotiations are being held up by Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen, the four-time defending F1 champion for Red Bull.
George Russell claimed last week his own contract negotiations are being held up by Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen, the four-time defending F1 champion for Red Bull.
Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

George Russell believes he'll remain with Mercedes in 2026, even as his boss Toto Wolff continues to leave open the possibility of pursuing Max Verstappen.

Russell claimed last week his own contract negotiations are being held up by Mercedes' interest in Verstappen, the four-time defending Formula One champion for Red Bull.

In comments to Sky Sports, Wolff denied there being a delay in Russell's negotiation while declaring it was his responsibility to weigh “what a four-time world champion is going to do in the future”.

Russell met reporters on Thursday in his native England before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, where he said the chances are “exceptionally low” that he isn't driving for Mercedes next year.

“I've been focused on my side, I am loyal to Mercedes,” Russell said. “So everything will work itself out.”

Russell is fourth in the driver championship race after a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix with a fifth-place showing last week in Austria. The 27-year-old came up through Mercedes' junior programme in 2017 and has driven for their F1 team full-time since 2022.

Hamilton aims to break podium drought at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has won a record nine times at Silverstone but arrives this year on a 13-race run without a podium, equalling the longest drought of ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

His contract is due to expire at season's end, and there has been speculation that Mercedes could replace him with Verstappen while keeping its other driver, highly-touted 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“Every team has two seats available and it's normal that every team is considering what the future holds,” Russell said.

I don't take that personally, because I made it clear from the beginning I'm happy to be teammates with anybody. Of course there's conversations and rumours, it's been pointed towards me, but from my side that isn't going to be the case.

“I want to continue with Mercedes into the future. Toto has never let me down, has always given me his word, and he's also got to do what's right for his team, which includes me and the thousands of people who work for Mercedes.”

Wolff's word, of late, has been concentrated on Verstappen and defending his interest in the Dutch superstar, saying it's “only normal” to have conversations with drivers of his calibre.

“You make it sound like we have been asking [Verstappen], ‘When do you want to join and what are the terms?' That's not how it is and how it works,” Wolff told a reporter on Wednesday.

“I want to just have the conversations behind closed doors, not town halls. And we have two drivers that have been in our programme since a long time, drivers I'm perfectly happy to have, drivers that will do great in the future of the team. So it's a bit different, the situation.”

READ MORE:

Mayer set to stand against Ben Sulayem for FIA presidency

Mohammed Ben Sulayem will face a challenge to his bid for re-election as president of the FIA, motorsport's world governing body, after a rival ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Norris says missing F1 world championship wouldn’t be a failure

Lando Norris said he would not consider his 2025 season a failure if he fell short in his quest to win a maiden Formula One world title.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen responds to Mercedes rumours: 'I determine my own future'

Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but that hasn't stopped speculation about a possible move to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russell confident he’ll stay at Mercedes despite Verstappen rumours Motorsport
  2. WATCH | BMW M2 CS sets new Nürburgring lap record news
  3. Hamilton aims to break podium drought at Silverstone Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Lexus GX New Models
  5. Only 15 of China’s EV brands projected to stay viable by 2030: AlixPartners news

Latest Videos

Peñico: la nueva joya arqueológica de Caral
Lexus GX South African media launch