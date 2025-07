Chadwick, Fornaroli lined up for Jaguar rookie Formula E test in Berlin

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Jaguar TCS Racing again for the rookie test in Berlin,” said Chadwick.

“I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to drive the Jaguar I-Type 7 this season, and I’m eager to get back on track with the team again.”

Fornaroli will get his first taste of Formula E machinery. The Italian is enjoying a strong season in Formula 2, sitting fourth overall with Invicta Racing after picking up a win at Silverstone, four podium finishes and two pole positions. Last year, he clinched the FIA Formula 3 title with a consistent run that included seven podiums.

“It is a privilege to mark my first official test in Formula E with Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Fornaroli.

“It is going to be a new challenge for me, but one I am looking forward to. To work with the world championship-winning team is a great opportunity for me and it will be exciting to take to the Tempelhof Airport circuit for the first time.”