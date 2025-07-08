Chadwick, Fornaroli lined up for Jaguar rookie Formula E test in Berlin

Jaguar TCS Racing has named Jamie Chadwick and Leonardo Fornaroli as its drivers for the official Formula E rookie test in Berlin, Germany, on July 14, the day after the city’s double-header E-Prix.

Chadwick, best known for her three W Series titles, returns to the Jaguar I-Type 7 for the third time this season. She’s been behind the wheel during the women’s test in Madrid and took part in the rookie free practice session in Jeddah earlier this year.

The 26-year-old is racing in the European Le Mans Series with IDEC Sport and made her debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, adding an LMP2 class win to her growing list of achievements.