Motorsport

Chadwick, Fornaroli lined up for Jaguar rookie Formula E test in Berlin

08 July 2025 - 11:16 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jamie Chadwick, best known for her three W Series titles, returns to the Jaguar I-Type 7 for the third time this season.
Jamie Chadwick, best known for her three W Series titles, returns to the Jaguar I-Type 7 for the third time this season.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar TCS Racing has named Jamie Chadwick and Leonardo Fornaroli as its drivers for the official Formula E rookie test in Berlin, Germany, on July 14, the day after the city’s double-header E-Prix.

Chadwick, best known for her three W Series titles, returns to the Jaguar I-Type 7 for the third time this season. She’s been behind the wheel during the women’s test in Madrid and took part in the rookie free practice session in Jeddah earlier this year.

The 26-year-old is racing in the European Le Mans Series with IDEC Sport and made her debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, adding an LMP2 class win to her growing list of achievements.

Leonardo Fornaroli will get his first taste of Formula E machinery.
Leonardo Fornaroli will get his first taste of Formula E machinery.
Image: Supplied

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Jaguar TCS Racing again for the rookie test in Berlin,” said Chadwick.

“I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to drive the Jaguar I-Type 7 this season, and I’m eager to get back on track with the team again.”

Fornaroli will get his first taste of Formula E machinery. The Italian is enjoying a strong season in Formula 2, sitting fourth overall with Invicta Racing after picking up a win at Silverstone, four podium finishes and two pole positions. Last year, he clinched the FIA Formula 3 title with a consistent run that included seven podiums.

“It is a privilege to mark my first official test in Formula E with Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Fornaroli.

“It is going to be a new challenge for me, but one I am looking forward to. To work with the world championship-winning team is a great opportunity for me and it will be exciting to take to the Tempelhof Airport circuit for the first time.”

MORE

Hulkenberg’s podium will boost belief in Sauber, says Wheatley

Nico Hulkenberg's breakthrough podium for Swiss-based Sauber at the British Grand Prix will boost belief in the future Audi works team, according to ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

F1 could return to naturally aspirated V8s by 2029, says Ben Sulayem

Formula One could go back to using noisy V8 engines with fully sustainable fuel by 2029 at the earliest, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

South African Jordan Pepper takes maiden DTM victory at Norisring

South African driver Jordan Pepper won his first Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) race this past weekend on the streets of the Norisring — a 2.3km ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. REVIEW | BMW’s hybrid M5 is a real heavyweight performer Motoring
  2. Ferrari unveils Daytona SP3 Tailor Made for charity auction at Monterey Car Week New Models
  3. Trump’s 30% tariffs could kill SA motor industry growth, warns union news
  4. GAC Fiat Chrysler Automobiles joint venture declared bankrupt news
  5. Joburg Creative Rides auction to feature rare eight‑cylinder classics news

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS