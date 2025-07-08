Chadwick, Fornaroli lined up for Jaguar rookie Formula E test in Berlin
Jaguar TCS Racing has named Jamie Chadwick and Leonardo Fornaroli as its drivers for the official Formula E rookie test in Berlin, Germany, on July 14, the day after the city’s double-header E-Prix.
Chadwick, best known for her three W Series titles, returns to the Jaguar I-Type 7 for the third time this season. She’s been behind the wheel during the women’s test in Madrid and took part in the rookie free practice session in Jeddah earlier this year.
The 26-year-old is racing in the European Le Mans Series with IDEC Sport and made her debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, adding an LMP2 class win to her growing list of achievements.
“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Jaguar TCS Racing again for the rookie test in Berlin,” said Chadwick.
“I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to drive the Jaguar I-Type 7 this season, and I’m eager to get back on track with the team again.”
Fornaroli will get his first taste of Formula E machinery. The Italian is enjoying a strong season in Formula 2, sitting fourth overall with Invicta Racing after picking up a win at Silverstone, four podium finishes and two pole positions. Last year, he clinched the FIA Formula 3 title with a consistent run that included seven podiums.
“It is a privilege to mark my first official test in Formula E with Jaguar TCS Racing,” said Fornaroli.
“It is going to be a new challenge for me, but one I am looking forward to. To work with the world championship-winning team is a great opportunity for me and it will be exciting to take to the Tempelhof Airport circuit for the first time.”