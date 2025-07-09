Motorsport

Red Bull replace long‑time team principal Christian Horner with Laurent Mekies

09 July 2025 - 12:22 By Reuters
Red Bull have sacked team principal Christian Horner (pictured) and appointed Laurent Mekies as the Briton's replacement, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull have sacked team principal Christian Horner and appointed Laurent Mekies as the Briton's replacement, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Horner was the longest-serving team principal, having been in the position since Red Bull made its Formula One debut in 2005.

Frenchman Mekies joins from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls. Racing director Alan Permane will be promoted to team principal at Racing Bulls.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today [Wednesday] and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” the Milton Keynes-based team said.

Frenchman Mekies joins from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Red Bull won eight Drivers' World Championships and six Constructors' Championships under Horner, but struggled this season with the team sitting fourth with 172 points in the constructors' standings. They trail leaders McLaren by 288 points.

Red Bull's four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won two of 12 races and is third in the drivers' championship.

Horner's position was questioned, with Verstappen's father calling last year for him to go after allegations of misconduct were made by a female employee. The Briton denied them and was cleared after an investigation.

“It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls with all our talented people. The spirit of the team is incredible and I believe this is just the beginning,” Mekies said.

“Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

