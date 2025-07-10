Motorsport

Horner says leading Red Bull was his ‘biggest privilege’ after exit

10 July 2025 - 08:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Christian Horner gave an emotional farewell to staff after being sacked as Red Bull boss on Wednesday and said leading the team had been the biggest privilege of his life.
Christian Horner gave an emotional farewell to staff after being sacked as Red Bull boss on Wednesday and said leading the team had been the biggest privilege of his life.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner gave an emotional farewell to staff after being sacked as Red Bull boss on Wednesday and said leading the team had been the biggest privilege of his life.

Sky Sports television ran a video clip of the gathering at the Milton Keynes factory with the 51-year-old addressing the team for the last time as principal.

"Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering," he said.

"I will still remain employed by the company but operationally the baton will be handed over. And that obviously came as a shock.

"What I have had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so and I wanted to stand in front of all of you and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years."

Horner recalled how, after Red Bull took over the Jaguar team in 2005, he had walked into two run-down buildings and began working towards building what became a powerhouse in Formula One.

"Watching and being part of this team has been the biggest privilege in my life," he said, to applause from the assembled employees.

READ MORE

Horner's departure leaves F1 wondering what next for Verstappen

Christian Horner's sacking as Red Bull team boss, a seismic moment for the sport despite warning tremors, raises immediate questions about the future ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull replace long‑time team principal Christian Horner with Laurent Mekies

Red Bull have sacked team principal Christian Horner and appointed Laurent Mekies as the Briton's replacement, the Formula One team announced on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hulkenberg’s podium will boost belief in Sauber, says Wheatley

Nico Hulkenberg's breakthrough podium for Swiss-based Sauber at the British Grand Prix will boost belief in the future Audi works team, according to ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the updated VW T-Cross New Models
  2. New Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X land in Mzansi New Models
  3. Dakar champ Sam Sunderland wants to ride around the world in 19 days Motorsport
  4. What you'll pay for the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1 New Models
  5. Rimac Nevera R sets new record for fastest EV news

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Mind the Gap: How Psychometric Tools Are Helping Businesses Make Better People ...