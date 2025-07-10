Motorsport

Jorge Martin set to return to MotoGP grid at Czech Grand Prix

10 July 2025 - 08:47 By Reuters
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will make his long-awaited return from injuries at the Czech Grand Prix later this month after he completed a testing session on Wednesday, his team Aprilia said.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will make his long-awaited return from injuries at the Czech Grand Prix later this month after he completed a testing session on Wednesday, his team Aprilia says.

Wrist and ankle injuries sustained in a preseason crash ruled him out of the first three rounds before another crash in his first race on board the Aprilia bike in Qatar in April led to a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

The 27-year-old was reacquainted with the bike on Wednesday when he completed 64 laps at the Misano circuit and the team is convinced he can compete at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno on the weekend of July 18-20, subject to an official medical check.

“It's been a difficult journey ... After more than three months I'm back on a MotoGP bike, so I'm super happy,” Martin said.

“It's a pity that I was injured so many times that we didn't make [race] the whole season, but now we are back. This is the most important thing and [I am] really looking forward to coming back really soon because the feeling today was great.

“The plan is to come back in Brno, so I hope everything goes well during this week and I can train in normal circumstances.”

Though Martin was happy to hop back on the bike, he has made clear his intention to leave Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season.

However, Aprilia said they were ready to go to court if needed as they expect the Spaniard to honour his two-year contract.

Martin will miss this weekend's German Grand Prix, the halfway mark of the season. Ducati's Marc Marquez leads the riders' championship with 307 points while his brother Alex of Gresini Racing is 68 points behind in second.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi is sixth in the championship, 186 points behind Marc Marquez.

