Marc Marquez proved once again why he is known as the “King of Sachsenring” when the Ducati rider marked his 200th MotoGP start by winning the German Grand Prix on Sunday in a race where only 10 riders finished.
Marquez's ninth MotoGP victory at the Sachsenring stretched his championship lead over brother Alex, who finished second, to 83 points while Marc's teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third.
Alex had started fifth on the grid and took second in his 100th MotoGP start despite still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered at the Dutch Grand Prix two weeks ago which required surgery.
Several riders crashed over the course of the race, especially at turn one — including VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio and Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi when they were in second place.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.
Marc Marquez reigns supreme to win German Grand Prix
Image: Gold & Goose Photography/Getty Images
