"If they (F1) choose to keep using it (the 2026 engine), we'll choose to keep talking about the fact that they like the (electric) technology so much they integrate it into their race cars," said Dodds.
"If they choose to go back to V8s we would absolutely leverage the fact that we would be the only electric championship and everything that means."
McLaren exit
Formula E is likely to be reduced to 10 teams, from 11 at present, next season after the withdrawal of Formula One champions McLaren to focus on endurance racing.
McLaren had sought a new owner for the team but Dodds said the timeframe was too tight for interested parties and it would revert to Formula E, barring a late twist.
"As it stands unless something changes, and I never say never in Formula E or motorsport, their last race would be London," he said.
"The team slot would vacate, which means the licence would revert to us, and then we have a lot of other interest in joining the championship.
"The chance of somebody joining for one year of Gen3 is unlikely but the chance of somebody coming in and starting to develop with a future coming in for Gen4 is much more likely."
Formula E will be in the last year of its Gen3 era next season, with the more powerful and faster Gen4 car coming in for 2026/27.
Formula E and FIA set for long-term contract extension
Image: Jaguar Racing via Getty Images
Formula E is set to extend an exclusive deal with motorsport's world governing body that will ensure it remains the only all-electric racing series sanctioned by the FIA for decades to come.
Formula E, majority owned since last year by telecoms company Liberty Global, started out in 2014 with a 25-year licence.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem let slip to reporters during last weekend's British Formula One Grand Prix that an extension to the Formula E contract was done and "would come up soon".
Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds told Reuters on Friday ahead of the season's penultimate round in Berlin there was nothing official.
He said, however, to expect announcements at the London season-ender this month.
Formula One is starting a new engine era next year with a 50/50 split between combustion and electric, but Ben Sulayem has said the Liberty Media-owned sport could go back to noisy V8 engines by 2029.
Oliver Rowland takes Formula E title with two races to spare
