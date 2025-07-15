The German Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until 2031 after a new five-year contract was signed to continue holding races at the iconic Sachsenring, rights holder Dorna Sports said on Tuesday.
The new deal will see MotoGP celebrate the Sachsenring's 100th anniversary in 2027 as motorcycle racing's premier class capitalises on the growing interest in the sport, which had more than 250,000 fans attend the Grand Prix at the weekend.
“Saxony is motor racing country. The new record attendance at the weekend showed again how much we love motor racing in Saxony,” Michael Kretschmer, prime minister of Saxony, said.
Ducati's Marc Marquez won the German Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his world championship lead to 83 points, proving again why he is known as the “King of Sachsenring” after claiming his ninth MotoGP victory at the circuit.
German Grand Prix to stay on MotoGP calendar until 2031
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
