Motorsport

Women mix it with men in Berlin Formula E rookie test

15 July 2025 - 08:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four women took part in the test after weekend races at Tempelhof, but the highest in the overall classification was Abbi Pulling, pictured, last year's F1 Academy champion and GB3 competitor, in 17th with the Nissan team.
Four women took part in the test after weekend races at Tempelhof, but the highest in the overall classification was Abbi Pulling, pictured, last year's F1 Academy champion and GB3 competitor, in 17th with the Nissan team.
Image: Joe Portlock/LAT Images

Formula E would love to have a woman driver back on the starting grid but, on times alone, the all-electric series' rookie test in Berlin on Monday suggested it remained some way off.

Four women took part in the test after weekend races at Tempelhof, but the highest in the overall classification was Abbi Pulling, last year's F1 Academy champion and GB3 competitor, in 17th with the Nissan team.

Fellow Briton Ella Lloyd, who competes in British F4 and F1 Academy, was 18th for McLaren and Jamie Chadwick, three-times winner of the now-defunct W Series and a Williams F1 development driver racing in European Le Mans, was 19th for Jaguar.

Bianca Bustamante of the Philippines, a GB3 racer with 1.7-million followers on Instagram, was 22nd and last for the Cupra Kiro team, though the entire grid was separated by only 1.550 seconds.

Italian Gabriele Mini was overall fastest for Nissan in a field that included former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat, Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur and leading Formula Two drivers.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds told Reuters ahead of the test  he was optimistic a woman would make it back onto the grid before too long.

"We went from no women testing  to 20 women in the official women's test last year and off the back of that we've got four women testing in the rookie test in Berlin," he said.

"That's a big jump. We've made progress. In the end the teams will make a choice based on what their objectives are in terms of building a fan base, promoting themselves as a team, bringing on sponsors and partners and being as successful as they can be.

"It may not be next year but I would love over the next few years to see women back racing on that grid."

Three women have raced in the series, which is in its 11th season -Britain's Katherine Legge twice in 2014, Switzerland's Simona de Silvestro started 12 times in 2015-16 and Michela Cerruti four times in 2014-15.

De Silvestro is the only one to have scored points.

Unlike Formula E, Formula One has not had a woman start a race since Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Pulling, who was top in last year's all-female test, told Reuters recently she saw Formula E as "a viable career path in the future".

"I'm going to keep going up the ladder as far as possible and see where things take me," she said.

"I don't have the finances to plan massively in advance so it all depends on how I perform this year."

Formula E and FIA set for long-term contract extension

Formula E is set to extend an exclusive deal with motorsport's world governing body that will ensure it remains the only all-electric racing series ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Oliver Rowland takes Formula E title with two races to spare

Nissan's Oliver Rowland won the Formula E title for the first time, with two races to spare, on Sunday and became the all-electric series' 10th ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Dakar Rally champion Al-Rajhi eyes September return after accident

Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the reigning Dakar Rally champion, aims to resume competitive racing by September after a serious accident in Jordan ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volvo books $1bn impairment charge due to tariffs, launch delays news
  2. Tesla to sell Model Y cars in India, starting at $69,770 news
  3. Britain offers discounts on EVs to boost demand news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and GT 63 S are the perfect morning ... Motoring
  5. Women mix it with men in Berlin Formula E rookie test Motorsport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Australian PM Anthony Albanese meet Chinese President Xi Jinping & ...
Air India Crash: After Etihad, South Korea Orders Checking Of Boeing Fuel ...