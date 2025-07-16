Motorsport

Bastianini and Espargaro to race for KTM Tech3 in Czech Grand Prix

16 July 2025 - 11:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Enea Bastianini will race for KTM Tech3 at this weekend's Czech Grand Prix after recovering from illness.
Enea Bastianini will race for KTM Tech3 at this weekend's Czech Grand Prix after recovering from illness.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Enea Bastianini will race for KTM Tech3 at this weekend's Czech Grand Prix after recovering from illness and Pol Espargaro steps in for the injured Maverick Vinales, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Italian, who joined Tech3 from Ducati last year, missed the German Grand Prix but is expected to return to the track on Friday in practice for Sunday's race in Brno.

"It was tough for me to remain in bed for so long and unable to join the team at the German Grand Prix, but I gave myself the time to recover properly to arrive in Brno in good shape," Bastianini said.

Pol Espargaro steps in for the injured Maverick Vinales.
Pol Espargaro steps in for the injured Maverick Vinales.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Spaniard Vinales had surgery on Sunday for a fractured left shoulder, paving the way for compatriot Espargaro to make his return with Tech3, a team he debuted with in MotoGP back in 2014.

"It's been a long time since our last visit to Brno, which is a fantastic track," Espargaro said.

"The last time we raced here I felt super-good in my best period with KTM so let's see how it is with the new surface."

READ MORE:

Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given the strongest indication yet that the country may be close to securing a round of the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

German Grand Prix to stay on MotoGP calendar until 2031

The German Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until 2031 after a new five-year contract was signed to continue holding races at the iconic ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Women mix it with men in Berlin Formula E rookie test

Formula E would love to have a female driver back on the starting grid but, on times alone, the all-electric series' rookie test in Berlin on Monday ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Bastianini and Espargaro to race for KTM Tech3 in Czech Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six Motorsport
  4. A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction news
  5. Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell programme news

Latest Videos

Russia unleashes 'massive attack' on Ukraine amid Trump's ultimatum
AIDS program PEPFAR may escape White House attempt to cut its budget