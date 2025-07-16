Motorsport

LOCAL RACING

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six

TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane heads to East London this weekend for the fifth round of the GR Cup, with hopes that his namesake's circuit will be kind

16 July 2025 - 09:30
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane in the thick of racing at Zwartkops last month.
TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane in the thick of racing at Zwartkops last month.
Image: Supplied

It’s race time again this weekend. On Saturday, the 2025 Extreme Tour powered by Coca-Cola comes to the Prince George Grand Prix circuit in East London.

The venue is a semi-permanent circuit and incorporates sections of public roads which are closed when racing and practice sessions are under way. It has a rich history, opening in 1934 as a 24.461km track that ran on streets through different areas.

It hosted South African Formula One Grands Prix seven times between 1934 and 1966 and in its current state it’s a more manageable 3.9km stretch of tarmac with nine turns. The legendary racing driver John Love’s 1:24.300 record time still stands, but some of my fellow racers in the GR Yaris Media Challenge admit to being nervous wrecks entering East London.

It’s not the allure of racing competitively where legends such as Jack Brabham have flourished, but facing the most famous section of the track — the peerless Potters Pass curve and the even faster Rifle bend sweep.

We'll approach it flat out, with our little GR torpedoes expected to do be doing in the region of 150km/h as we position to enter Potters.

If you think Turn 1 is vicious, then Turn 3 (Cocobana) is an eye opener that requires full braking from an estimated 230km/h top speed.

It's a long and fast way to get from Turn 8 to the notorious Potters bend at Prince George circuit in East London.
It's a long and fast way to get from Turn 8 to the notorious Potters bend at Prince George circuit in East London.
Image: SUPPLIED

Understandably, this is a lot to take in for rookies, but with East London being round five of seven, I can say our amateur statuses are quickly diminishing. My colleagues at Ignition TV have requested that I come race a hot hatch against a superbike on a racetrack for an upcoming episode.

Personally, the confidence levels have increased but still with caution. Besides, this will be my second rodeo at the circuit. My last outing at East London was a little more than a decade ago competing in an unofficial time attack competition in a car of similar size and ethos as my black and yellow GR Yaris automatic.

It remains a treasured memory, especially considering that we were in a fortunate position to be guided around the track by two racing legends: South Africa's Grant McLeery and Britain’s John Cleland. I will use their unforgettable advice. 

From a points perspective, I enter East London cool, calm and collected and in second position in the class. SuperSport’s Nabil Abdool leads the class and is now firmly out of reach. The battle to watch now is between myself and Car Magazine’s Kyle Kock who is in third position.

Having begun reeling him in with second place finishes at Gqeberha's Aldo Scribante and Pretoria’s Zwartkops, Kock will relish seeing me in his rear-view mirror, especially as we are separated by just a single point.

The other pending dogfight is between him and AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie, who lies fourth in the media standings. 

It’s my hope that the racers will again lock horns and let me focus on chasing Abdool. 

My middle name is “George”. Luck may just look my way this weekend.

READ MORE:

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five

TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane pins his hopes on a grippy item on his car entering this weekend's GR Cup clash at Pretoria's Zwartkops Raceway
Motoring
3 weeks ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four

Journalist racers welcome new GR Yaris cars fitted with an automatic transmission for the Gqeberha leg of the racing tour
Motoring
2 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver - Part Three

Another podium finish for TimesLIVE rookie Phuti Mpyane as he ticks off a bucket-list item at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit
Motoring
3 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Two

It's the home race this weekend for Thembisa-born Phuti Mpyane as he takes his TimesLIVE Toyota GR Yaris to Kyalami
Motoring
3 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part One

Any car enthusiast believes they can crack it as a racing driver. The opportunity has come for TimesLIVE motoring writer Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  2. Bastianini and Espargaro to race for KTM Tech3 in Czech Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six Motorsport
  4. A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction news
  5. Stellantis discontinues hydrogen fuel cell programme news

Latest Videos

Russia unleashes 'massive attack' on Ukraine amid Trump's ultimatum
AIDS program PEPFAR may escape White House attempt to cut its budget