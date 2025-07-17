Motorsport

Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec

17 July 2025 - 11:33 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Land Rover used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to showcase the latest batch of enhancements made to its Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype.
Land Rover used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to showcase the latest batch of enhancements made to its Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype.
Image: Supplied

Fresh from a recent shakedown in Morocco, the latest Land Rover Defender Dakar D7X-R prototype strutted its stuff at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb last weekend.

Undergoing rigorous testing before its official entry into the 2026 Dakar Rally and World Rally-Raid Championship, the vehicle was showcased on the Hillclimb course and around the Off-Road arena with developmental design tweaks. 

Set to compete in the updated “Stock” category for production-based vehicles, the Defender Dakar D7X-R is a competition version of the Defender 110 and comes fitted with race-ready upgrades. The updates include bespoke 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tyres, increased track width and ride height, a heavy-duty steering rack built to motorsport specifications and a freer-flowing exhaust system.

Sponsored by Castrol and apparel company Shackleton, the Defender Dakar D7X-R was put through its paces by America's four-time Dakar stage winner Sara Price and France's legendary Stéphane Peterhansel, who has won the Dakar Rally 14 times. They were recently announced as official Defender Rally team drivers, joining Lithuanian race ace Rokas Baciuška.

“I’m looking forward to the next few months of preparations ahead of our entry to Dakar in the Stock category,” Peterhansel said after the event.

“To go back to the roots with a production car, and with Defender, which is the best off-road brand, I’m proud to be part of it. We will try to write a new chapter of history with Defender at Dakar. It’s going to be an adventure and opportunity to show what a production car can do.”

More powerful VW Amarok and Golf GTI to make SA debut soon

Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

A Mazda RX-7 used in 'Tokyo Drift' just sold for mad money at auction

Universal Studios commissioned the car’s build from Veilside, the renowned Japanese body-kit specialist.
Motoring
1 day ago

Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has given the strongest indication yet that the country may be close to securing a round of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rare Porsche 911 Speedster fetches R3.3m at Creative Rides auction news
  2. Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run news
  3. WATCH | Fujairah highway has musical rumble strips that play Beethoven’s ‘Ode ... news
  4. Gayton McKenzie names potential sponsors for South African F1 Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Defender Dakar D7X-R leaps closer to final competition spec Motorsport

Latest Videos

"Russia Didn’t Care": Medvedev Mocks Trump’s Ultimatum With Brutal Post | APT
SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas and a feast of films at Durban ...