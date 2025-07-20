Motorsport

Marc Marquez dominates Czech GP to win fifth race in a row

20 July 2025 - 15:12 By Reuters
Marc Marquez became the first Ducati rider to win five main races in a row with victory at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday.
Image: Ducati

Marc Marquez became the first Ducati rider to win five main races in a row with victory at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday, widening his championship lead over brother Alex Marquez, who crashed out during the second lap after contact with Honda's Joan Mir.

Two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia could not capitalise on his first pole position of the season, losing the lead to Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi after a slip towards the end of the first lap, before settling for fourth in the 12th round of the season.

Bagnaia's teammate Marc, who also won the sprint on Saturday, took the lead from Bezzecchi during lap eight, and left the Italian 1.753 seconds behind to register a statement eighth race win in the campaign.

Reigning champion Jorge Martin, who has missed 10 rounds due to injury setbacks, marked his comeback by completing his first race of the year, finishing seventh. 

South Africa's Brad Binder finished ninth.

