Entry applications for the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town are open.
After months of rumours and hearsay, organisers have confirmed the new hillclimb event will take place in the Mother City on October 25 and 26.
Described as a “pure test of driver skill and machine performance”, the course will challenge competitors with a winding 2.1km climb up Philip Kgosana Drive at the foot of Table Mountain, 200m longer than the Simola Hillclimb and arguably more technical.
Entry is by application only, with a committee selecting a limited grid of 80 entrants to ensure the highest level of competition. With cars launching every 30 seconds, competitors will battle for class honours and the coveted King of the Mountain Shootout, reserved for the fastest car-and-driver pairing from each major class. The winner of the all-or-nothing final will be crowned the inaugural King of the Mountain.
Classic Car Saturday on October 25 is dedicated to vintage machinery and King of the Mountain Sunday on October 26 is set aside for more contemporary race equipment.
The Request for Invitation process for the event is now open and will close on August 15. Accepted drivers will be notified via e-mail no later than August 22, while unsuccessful applicants will be informed by August 24.
Entry fees start at R10,000 for Classic Car Saturday and R15,000 for manufacturer entries. The King of the Mountain Shootout carries a flat fee of R15,000 for all participants, including manufacturer teams.
All entry fees cover:
- the Motorsport South Africa (MSA) levy;
- a timing transponder;
- four entry passes (one for the competitor and three for crew);
- a parking sticker for a support vehicle; and
- access to the exclusive Drivers’ Club chill zone for the driver and one guest.
Additional crew tickets for this area may be purchased at R1,000 each.
For more information visit the Speed Classic Cape Town website.
Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October
Drivers in vintage and contemporary cars will race to be King of the Mountain
Image: 123RF/pierricklemaret
