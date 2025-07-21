Prince George Grand Prix circuit — a sunny East London Friday practice day greeted the throng of racers in the eight classes of the Extreme Festival Tour powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday.
The rehearsal preceded an eventful qualifying and racing on a Saturday morning marked by cold and rainy weather resulting in a number of racing incidents and another second place podium finish for the No 50 TimesLIVE Toyota GR Yaris.
Qualifying
With panic about this track having set in weeks before in our GR Yaris rookie group, its reputation preceded its real enjoyment. It's the fastest circuit on the calendar with potential to hit more than 220km/h on some sections and it introduced us to new and wilder emotions, the crucial decision-making pro racers face at times for a chance at victory and as pure survival tactics.
A wet East London immediately offered surprises, starting with loss of control of my GR Yaris on the sixth lap of qualifying. I held on but decided the conditions were too dangerous and opted to exit the session before its close. An undamaged car was the priority no matter where I’m placed on the starting grid.
CHRONICLES OF A ROOKIE RACING DRIVER — PART 7
TimesLIVE racer finishes second at rain-soaked East London circuit
Overnight showers made for tricky driving conditions but Phuti Mpyane extended his No 2 position on the driver standings
Image: SUPPLIED
Prince George Grand Prix circuit — a sunny East London Friday practice day greeted the throng of racers in the eight classes of the Extreme Festival Tour powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday.
The rehearsal preceded an eventful qualifying and racing on a Saturday morning marked by cold and rainy weather resulting in a number of racing incidents and another second place podium finish for the No 50 TimesLIVE Toyota GR Yaris.
Qualifying
With panic about this track having set in weeks before in our GR Yaris rookie group, its reputation preceded its real enjoyment. It's the fastest circuit on the calendar with potential to hit more than 220km/h on some sections and it introduced us to new and wilder emotions, the crucial decision-making pro racers face at times for a chance at victory and as pure survival tactics.
A wet East London immediately offered surprises, starting with loss of control of my GR Yaris on the sixth lap of qualifying. I held on but decided the conditions were too dangerous and opted to exit the session before its close. An undamaged car was the priority no matter where I’m placed on the starting grid.
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six
The drama taps were then switched on. The first red flag was raised when dealer man Riaan de Rui hit a patch of water that trickled onto the main straight during the GR Cup group two qualifiers, his GR Corolla careening off the track and landing on its roof. The Gauteng resident escaped uninjured, but it caused a long delay as race marshals rebuilt the tyre wall.
With the day’s arrangements muddled up and with the rest of the qualifiers scrapped, the luck I’d hoped for going into this race shined when GR Cup team manager Leeroy Poulter made the call that Friday’s practice times would now determine the start grid positions for the late race. It would also be a single 12-lap race for double points instead of the regular pair of eight-lap heats.
The heat
My fastest practice time of 1:36.563 meant starting fifth on the mixed dealer/media class grid and third in our GR Yaris field, behind Car Magazine's Kyle Kock. A good launch on a dried track had me neck-and-neck with Kock with AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie nearby heading into turn 1 — the frighteningly fast Potters Pass curve.
Image: SUPPLIED
We continued towards the even faster Rifle bend and into the slow Cocobana right turn with me still behind Kock and him tailing dealer man Mario De Sousa. Sticking close by paid off as Kock skidded and overshot his braking on approach to Beacon bend with De Sousa holding back to avoid contact.
The fracas created an opportunity for me to pass on the inside line and I didn’t miss the chance to capitalise and pounced for a double overtake on the pair onto the main straight. I never looked back until the chequered flag where I finished second in the class behind winner and championship leader Nabil Abdool from SuperSport.
The weekend's point haul is a bigger cushion against Kock who arrived in East London a single point behind me in the overall standings. The next round will be a return to Cape Town’s Killarney raceway on September 13.
READ MORE:
A strong showing for TimesLIVE rookie racer at Zwartkops Raceway
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four
TimesLIVE racer finishes second overall at Aldo Scribante
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver - Part Three
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Two
TimesLIVE rookie achieves podium place in first 2025 Toyota GR Cup race
The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part One
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos