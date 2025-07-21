Motorsport

CHRONICLES OF A ROOKIE RACING DRIVER — PART 7

TimesLIVE racer finishes second at rain-soaked East London circuit

Overnight showers made for tricky driving conditions but Phuti Mpyane extended his No 2 position on the driver standings

21 July 2025 - 14:03
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wet conditions greeted the racers at the picturesque East London track making for a day filled with mayhem.
Wet conditions greeted the racers at the picturesque East London track making for a day filled with mayhem.
Image: SUPPLIED

Prince George Grand Prix circuit — a sunny East London Friday practice day greeted the throng of racers in the eight classes of the Extreme Festival Tour powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday.

The rehearsal preceded an eventful qualifying and racing on a Saturday morning marked by cold and rainy weather resulting in a number of racing incidents and another second place podium finish for the No 50 TimesLIVE Toyota GR Yaris.

Qualifying

With panic about this track having set in weeks before in our GR Yaris rookie group, its reputation preceded its real enjoyment. It's the fastest circuit on the calendar with potential to hit more than 220km/h on some sections and it introduced us to new and wilder emotions, the crucial decision-making pro racers face at times for a chance at victory and as pure survival tactics.

A wet East London immediately offered surprises, starting with loss of control of my GR Yaris on the sixth lap of qualifying. I held on but decided the conditions were too dangerous and opted to exit the session before its close. An undamaged car was the priority no matter where I’m placed on the starting grid.

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Six

TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane heads to East London this weekend for the fifth round of the GR Cup, with hopes that his namesake's circuit will be kind
Motoring
5 days ago

The drama taps were then switched on. The first red flag was raised when dealer man Riaan de Rui hit a patch of water that trickled onto the main straight during the GR Cup group two qualifiers, his GR Corolla careening off the track and landing on its roof. The Gauteng resident escaped uninjured, but it caused a long delay as race marshals rebuilt the tyre wall. 

With the day’s arrangements muddled up and with the rest of the qualifiers scrapped, the luck I’d hoped for going into this race shined when GR Cup team manager Leeroy Poulter made the call that Friday’s practice times would now determine the start grid positions for the late race. It would also be a single 12-lap race for double points instead of the regular pair of eight-lap heats.

The heat

My fastest practice time of 1:36.563 meant starting fifth on the mixed dealer/media class grid and third in our GR Yaris field, behind Car Magazine's Kyle Kock. A good launch on a dried track had me neck-and-neck with Kock with AutoTrader’s Lawrence Minnie nearby heading into turn 1 — the frighteningly fast Potters Pass curve.

Kyle Kock of Car Magazine chases Lawrence Minnie of AutoTrader going into the East London complex.
Kyle Kock of Car Magazine chases Lawrence Minnie of AutoTrader going into the East London complex.
Image: SUPPLIED

We continued towards the even faster Rifle bend and into the slow Cocobana right turn with me still behind Kock and him tailing dealer man Mario De Sousa. Sticking close by paid off as Kock skidded and overshot his braking on approach to Beacon bend with De Sousa holding back to avoid contact.

The fracas created an opportunity for me to pass on the inside line and I didn’t miss the chance to capitalise and pounced for a double overtake on the pair onto the main straight. I never looked back until the chequered flag where I finished second in the class behind winner and championship leader Nabil Abdool from SuperSport.

The weekend's point haul is a bigger cushion against Kock who arrived in East London a single point behind me in the overall standings. The next round will be a return to Cape Town’s Killarney raceway on September 13.  

READ MORE:

A strong showing for TimesLIVE rookie racer at Zwartkops Raceway

Position two in both heats sees Phuti Mpyane second overall in the media challenge driver standings with three races left in the series
Motoring
3 weeks ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five

TimesLIVE's Phuti Mpyane pins his hopes on a grippy item on his car entering this weekend's GR Cup clash at Pretoria's Zwartkops Raceway
Motoring
1 month ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Four

Journalist racers welcome new GR Yaris cars fitted with an automatic transmission for the Gqeberha leg of the racing tour
Motoring
2 months ago

TimesLIVE racer finishes second overall at Aldo Scribante

Lady luck and a spirited determination in Gqeberha sees Phuti Mpyane collect more points in the midway race of the Extreme Festival Tour
Motoring
2 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver - Part Three

Another podium finish for TimesLIVE rookie Phuti Mpyane as he ticks off a bucket-list item at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit
Motoring
3 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Two

It's the home race this weekend for Thembisa-born Phuti Mpyane as he takes his TimesLIVE Toyota GR Yaris to Kyalami
Motoring
3 months ago

TimesLIVE rookie achieves podium place in first 2025 Toyota GR Cup race

Phuti Mpyane gives a seat-of-the-pants review of the event held at Killarney raceway this past weekend
Motoring
4 months ago

The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part One

Any car enthusiast believes they can crack it as a racing driver. The opportunity has come for TimesLIVE motoring writer Phuti Mpyane
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TimesLIVE racer finishes second at rain-soaked East London circuit Motorsport
  2. Stellantis expects $2.7bn first-half loss as restructuring costs, US tariffs ... news
  3. Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Audi SQ8 Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Entry-level VW T-Cross could be the pick of the range Reviews

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals