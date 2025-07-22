The Argentina Grand Prix, which will not be a part of the MotoGP calendar next year, will return in 2027 at a different venue near the capital Buenos Aires.
MotoGP said on its website the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez, which staged several Formula One and motorcycle Grand Prix races until the 1990s, will be renovated to host the event, which has been held at Termas de Rio Hondo, more than 1,100km from the capital, since 2014.
“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit which includes work on the track, pits, paddock and safety zones, incorporating the latest technology," said Jorge Macri, chief of government of Buenos Aires.
"Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition with the most important international teams and riders which will be enjoyed by about 150,000 people at the track."
The 2025 edition of the race was held in March, with Marc Marquez winning the Grand Prix.
MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix to return in 2027 near Buenos Aires
Image: Ducati
The Argentina Grand Prix, which will not be a part of the MotoGP calendar next year, will return in 2027 at a different venue near the capital Buenos Aires.
MotoGP said on its website the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez, which staged several Formula One and motorcycle Grand Prix races until the 1990s, will be renovated to host the event, which has been held at Termas de Rio Hondo, more than 1,100km from the capital, since 2014.
“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit which includes work on the track, pits, paddock and safety zones, incorporating the latest technology," said Jorge Macri, chief of government of Buenos Aires.
"Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition with the most important international teams and riders which will be enjoyed by about 150,000 people at the track."
The 2025 edition of the race was held in March, with Marc Marquez winning the Grand Prix.
READ MORE:
Marc Marquez dominates Czech Grand Prix to win fifth race in a row
Solberg wins maiden World Rally Championship title in Estonia
Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos