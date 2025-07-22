Nascar has reportedly changed its rule book, likely in response to the latest ruling in the antitrust lawsuit by 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, ensuring the two teams will not miss any races as open teams.
23XI and Front Row Motorsports lost their charters after their suit against the NASCAR charter system earlier this year. A US district judge denied them a restraining order last week, leaving the teams reliant on qualifying for each individual race.
However, the judge left the door open, saying if either team were in danger of missing a race due to field size, they could reapply for a temporary restraining order (TRO) as that could fit the definition of "irreparable harm" needed for a TRO, which would give the teams their charters back.
"Nascar, at its sole discretion, may elect to limit the number of entries for a race to 40. In such instances, open teams will be determined based on team owner points standings," the rule reads.
Another update to the rule book states: "Up to six open teams will be eligible for starting grid positions based on the highest ranked team owner points standings."
The two teams competed as open entries in the Cup Series last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, with 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin winning the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
Hamlin announced to reporters at Dover that "all will be exposed" when the parties' trial is scheduled to begin on December 1.
"All I can tell you, and this will be my blanket answer for all questions about this, is that if you want answers and you want to understand why this is all happening, come December 1, you'll get the answer you're looking for," Hamlin said.
"All will be exposed."
Nascar updates rule book to protect 23XI and FRM entries
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
