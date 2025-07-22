Rowland eyes many titles after Formula E breakthrough

After 11 seasons that have produced 10 different champions, Formula E's new title holder Oliver Rowland believes the all-electric series has become less of a lottery and he can break with the past.
The Nissan driver, who clinched this year's crown in Berlin on July 13 with two races to spare, told reporters ahead of his home British season finale at London's ExCel this weekend that the championship was fairer.
"In the early years we had a qualifying system which was mental, where the top six in the championship went out on a track that was one second slower than [for] the next group and then half a second slower than the next group," he said.
"You could never pull away in the championship. You would basically get in the lead and then start last in the next race."
In 2021, the last year before the season eight change, 18 drivers remained in title contention heading into the final two rounds. Seven of the 11 championships, including the first three, have been decided in the final race.
Only Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne has managed to defend a Formula E crown, winning back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The qualifying splits drivers into two groups of 11 based on championship position, with odd numbers in one group and evens in the other, before the top four from each advance to knockout duels.
"It's kind of much fairer and I think you have the opportunity to see people winning more back-to-back titles," said Rowland, 32. "I think it's a bit fairer in terms of not being as much of a lottery. I expect you will see the same guys towards the front and more repeat winners moving forward."
While this year's drivers' crown is won, Nissan are fighting Porsche for the team and manufacturers' titles.
Rowland said his ambition for the future, without the pressure of chasing a first title, was to try to cement himself as one of the top drivers in the series.
"It's a good motivation to have, to try and win three or four [titles]," he said.
Rowland eyes many titles after Formula E breakthrough
Image: Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E
After 11 seasons that have produced 10 different champions, Formula E's new title holder Oliver Rowland believes the all-electric series has become less of a lottery and he can break with the past.
The Nissan driver, who clinched this year's crown in Berlin on July 13 with two races to spare, told reporters ahead of his home British season finale at London's ExCel this weekend that the championship was fairer.
"In the early years we had a qualifying system which was mental, where the top six in the championship went out on a track that was one second slower than [for] the next group and then half a second slower than the next group," he said.
"You could never pull away in the championship. You would basically get in the lead and then start last in the next race."
In 2021, the last year before the season eight change, 18 drivers remained in title contention heading into the final two rounds. Seven of the 11 championships, including the first three, have been decided in the final race.
Only Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne has managed to defend a Formula E crown, winning back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The qualifying splits drivers into two groups of 11 based on championship position, with odd numbers in one group and evens in the other, before the top four from each advance to knockout duels.
"It's kind of much fairer and I think you have the opportunity to see people winning more back-to-back titles," said Rowland, 32. "I think it's a bit fairer in terms of not being as much of a lottery. I expect you will see the same guys towards the front and more repeat winners moving forward."
While this year's drivers' crown is won, Nissan are fighting Porsche for the team and manufacturers' titles.
Rowland said his ambition for the future, without the pressure of chasing a first title, was to try to cement himself as one of the top drivers in the series.
"It's a good motivation to have, to try and win three or four [titles]," he said.
READ MORE:
Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb to thrill Mother City in October
Solberg wins maiden World Rally Championship title in Estonia
Marc Marquez dominates Czech Grand Prix to win fifth race in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos