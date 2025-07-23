Motorsport

Japanese Grand Prix to stay on MotoGP calendar until 2030

23 July 2025 - 12:56 By Reuters
The Japanese Grand Prix will remain on the MotoGP calendar until 2030 after a new contract was signed to continue holding races in Motegi, the motorcycling organisation said on Wednesday.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

The race has been part of the world championship since 1990, with Motegi staging the race since 2004. Media reports said 229,000 spectators attended the event last year over three days as Francesco Bagnaia won the Grand Prix.

"Japan is important for MotoGP. Motegi always puts on a fantastic show and is a point of reference on the calendar for its event organisation," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

The 2025 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for September.

