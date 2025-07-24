Motorsport

I wish him all the best, Hamilton says of old foe Horner

24 July 2025 - 16:41 By Reuters
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton paid a measured tribute to old foe Christian Horner on Thursday as Formula One prepared for its first race in 20 years without the now-dismissed Red Bull team boss.

Horner ran Red Bull from 2005, two years before seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton made his debut with McLaren, until this month.

During that time Red Bull became serial title winners with Hamilton among the main contenders battling to beat them.

Hamilton told reporters before the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix — his 369th race and first without Horner being around — that while the Briton's departure would not change anything in his life it had been incredible to witness Red Bull's progress.

He recalled sitting in Horner's office while still competing in Formula Three and looking into his future options in F2 and beyond.

“I wouldn't say we hit it off from the get-go,” said the 40-year-old.

“To see his progression and his career, I think it was clearly remarkable what he did with the team. With a huge group of amazing people. To really run an organisation that big and that well takes talent and skill.

“That's what he brought to the team. I wish him all the best.”

