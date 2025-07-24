Motorsport

Nascar to hold street race at San Diego naval base

24 July 2025 - 09:44 By Reuters
Nascar says it will hold events at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next year.
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Nascar announced on Wednesday it will hold events at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego next year, marking its first-ever racing events at an active military base.

The street races will be held from June 19-21 2026, culminating with the Cup Series race. The races coincide with the 250th anniversary of the US Navy.

“It'll be a blend of traditional street racing in a way where we'll be winding our ways through some of the streets on the base,” said Nascar executive vice-president Ben Kennedy.

“They'll be going past [aircraft] carriers. They'll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base.”

The races will mark Nascar's return to Southern California for the first time since February 2024. The series ran the Clash at the Coliseum from 2022-24 in Los Angeles.

Nascar held events at California Speedway in Fontana from 1997 until 2023.

