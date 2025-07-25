Piastri says he's learnt his lesson from costly Silverstone penalty

McLaren's Oscar Piastri says he has learnt from a costly British Grand Prix penalty and will not brake as hard when leading behind the Formula One safety car at restarts.
The championship front-runner was handed a 10-second penalty at Silverstone this month for erratic braking before the restart when the safety car was about to return to the pits.
The penalty cost him the win, handing it to teammate Lando Norris, and trimmed his lead to eight points at the season's midpoint.
Stewards ruled the Australian had suddenly braked hard, forcing Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen who was right behind him to take evasive action and momentarily overtake.
Piastri said he had done the same manoeuvre in the past, as had others, but accepted it would now be punished by the stewards.
“I looked through it with the team afterwards and I think there's been a lot of learning on both sides,” the McLaren driver told reporters before the Belgian Grand Prix, where he arrived with an eight-point lead over Norris.
“I still have my feelings about it, but it's in the past now and I've moved on.
“If it needs to be penalised now then that's fine. I know that for the future, but immediately after the race I was frustrated.”
Piastri added there had been discussions with the governing FIA to clarify the situation and how it might have been handled differently.
“I won't brake as hard next time. It's as simple as that,” he said. “And I think also now the threshold is a bit clearer on where that stands, so I will just not brake as hard.”
Belgium, the longest track on the calendar and one of the fastest, is a favourite circuit for Piastri though the race will only be held in four of the next six years as Formula One alternates some venues.
“I would like to win anywhere but here is a track I've enjoyed from the first time I came here,” said the Australian.
“It's a track that in my opinion should be on the calendar every year as long as Formula One exists.”
Piastri says he's learnt his lesson from costly Silverstone penalty
Image: Jay Hirano/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
