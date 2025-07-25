Motorsport

Scarred Lando Norris has a nose for success

25 July 2025 - 09:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lando Norris sports two scars on his nose, each a memento of a career milestone.
Lando Norris sports two scars on his nose, each a memento of a career milestone.
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images

Formula One title contender Lando Norris is scarred by success. He also has a nose for it.

The McLaren driver sports two scars on his nose, each a memento of a career milestone, and the Briton is not altogether unhappy about it.

The first cut was acquired in Amsterdam last year on a broken glass while on a party weekend, days before he took his breakthrough maiden career F1 victory in Miami.

The second injury came at Silverstone this month while he was celebrating a first home win in front of fans at the British Grand Prix and a mesh fence partially collapsed and a photographer fell on him.

"It's healing nicely," Norris told told reporters when asked at the Belgian Grand Prix about the latest facial injury.

"I got a more professional repair on this one.

"The two are great memories. If I ever want to look in the mirror and think of something great, I look at my nose. It was a little shame because at that moment I wanted to stand on the pit straight and all the fans were there, so I missed out a =bit on a nice moment. My nose is unlucky at the moment."

Norris is second in the championship at the midpoint, eight points adrift of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri. He has won four times this season, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

I wish him all the best, Hamilton says of old foe Horner

Lewis Hamilton paid a measured tribute to old foe Christian Horner on Thursday as Formula One prepared for its first race in 20 years without the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Mekies' move to Red Bull could be 'useful' for rookie Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar reacted on Thursday to Laurent Mekies' promotion from Racing Bulls boss to Red Bull as replacement for Christian Horner by saying it ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Belgian Grand Prix kicks off new era for Red Bull as Mekies takes control

Formula One's Spa weekend marks a new start for Red Bull and reigning world champion Max Verstappen as the team go racing for the first time without ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nissan Magnite earns five-star Global NCAP safety rating news
  2. Tesla plans to launch Robotaxis in San Francisco this weekend news
  3. Piastri sets the pace in sole Belgian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  4. Toyota launches new online shop for parts and accessories news
  5. Salvador Caetano Auto signs deal with Chinese JMC brand in SA Motoring

Latest Videos

Hulk Hogan Admits Using Anabolic Steroids | Today in History
Greatest Matches in WWF Wrestling Hulk Hogan vs The Iron Shiek 1/23/84