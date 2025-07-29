Motorsport

Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull for 2026

29 July 2025 - 08:17 By Reuters
Team adviser Helmut Marko said Monday Max Verstappen would return to the team in 2026 despite reported interest from Mercedes.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing will have Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen for at least another season.

Team adviser Helmut Marko said Monday the four-time defending F1 champion would return to the team in 2026 despite reported interest from Mercedes.

A widely reported exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract would have allowed him to leave the team at the end of the year if he were fourth or lower in the championship standings as of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday.

After the Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday, Verstappen sits in third place in the F1 standings and far enough ahead of fourth-place George Russell (28 points) that he cannot be caught in Hungary.

The understanding of Verstappen's situation was confirmed when Marko spoke to German outlet Sport.De.

"I can confirm Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026," Marko said.

Mercedes' cars are occupied by Russell and potential rising star Kimi Antonelli, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has not denied looking into pursuing Verstappen, the most winning F1 driver since his first championship in 2021.

Earlier this month, Red Bull abruptly dismissed team principal Christian Horner and replaced him with Laurent Mekies. Verstappen's agent told a Dutch outlet at the time  Verstappen remained committed to the team despite the change.

