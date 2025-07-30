From farm to fame, Nick Tandy recognised for 24-hours grand slam

"Everyone has their own back story and I'm country folk," he said. "I enjoy going back to the countryside. I struggle going to places such as Monaco but everyone's different I guess."
Nick Tandy's thirst for speed began when he was barely a teenager, driving a combine harvester around an open field on his father's farm.
The only driver to have won every 24-hour endurance race — a grand slam of Le Mans, Nürburgring, Spa and Daytona — the Briton was honoured on Tuesday with the Royal Automobile Club's Segrave Trophy for outstanding exploits on land, sea or air.
Past winners include Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton, Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell.
Speaking to Reuters at the London club, and slightly stunned to be there, the Porsche factory driver accepted his path was perhaps not typical.
Driving the combine had made him want to go faster, though. "You wanted to get the job done so you could go out and play with your friends," he said.
Tandy continues to helps out when he can, going from 250km/h around a racetrack to the wheel of a tractor at walking pace with a harrow on the back.
In a world where the car is more often the star, Tandy said he had been taken aback by the amount of interest suddenly penetrating his "little bubble".
"I drive my little car in my little races around and around and kind of finish where we started up," he said. "I haven't been on water and driven a boat faster than anybody's ever done. I haven't won a world championship in a plane. I haven't circumnavigated the globe. It makes you realise that what you've done is probably bigger than I ever thought."
Comparisons have been made to double Formula One champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Jim Clark, an all-time great who came from a Scottish farming family and died in 1968.
Tandy said being mentioned in the same breath as Clark was unbelievable but the background similarity was not a surprise.
"There's many more other good drivers who come from farming," he said. "There's something about having the land available and growing up and driving machines, working on machines and understanding mechanics.
"I'm a professional racing driver, but when I come home, I can switch off and go back to family life and working in my workshop, helping my dad on the farm. Being a normal person."
