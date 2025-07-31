Motorsport

Ferrari confirms multi‑year contract extension for team principal Vasseur

Vasseur has been in post since beginning of 2023 and was key element in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season

31 July 2025 - 08:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ferrari announced a multi-year contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman's future.
Ferrari announced a multi-year contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman's future.
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images

Ferrari announced a multiyear contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman's future.

Vasseur has been in the post since the beginning of 2023 and was a key element in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season.

“Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a statement released ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.” 

READ MORE:

Hungary for more: Oscar Piastri returns to Hungaroring as F1 leader

Oscar Piastri has got used to winning since his first in Hungary last year and returns as Formula One leader looking to take a tidy advantage over ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Revolut named official title partner of Audi F1 team

British financial technology giant Revolut will become title partner of the Audi Formula One team from next season in a "monumental" multi-year deal, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Antonelli paying price for ‘wrong steps’ by Mercedes

Mercedes have made mistakes in developing their Formula One car and teenage Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli's struggles are a consequence of that, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Helmut Marko says Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull for 2026

Red Bull Racing will have Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen for at least another season.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | BMW M3 CS Touring claims new Nürburgring lap record Motoring
  2. Clive Sutton gives Ford Mustang Dark Horse the giddy-up with 587kW New Models
  3. Bentley's Mulliner division expands personal commissioning options news
  4. POLL | Is enough being done to address illegal street racing? South Africa
  5. Porsche and Aston Martin hike US prices to pass on cost of Trump tariffs news

Latest Videos

THE M3 CS TOURING. Hot Lap Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Nigeria nurses begin strike over poor government support | REUTERS