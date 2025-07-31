Ferrari announced a multiyear contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman's future.
Vasseur has been in the post since the beginning of 2023 and was a key element in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season.
“Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a statement released ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.”
Ferrari confirms multi‑year contract extension for team principal Vasseur
Vasseur has been in post since beginning of 2023 and was key element in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season
Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images
