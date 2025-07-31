Motorsport

Verstappen ends speculation, confirms Red Bull stay for next season

31 July 2025 - 17:45 By Reuters
Max Verstappen confirmed he will be racing for Red Bull next season, ending speculation that the four-time Formula One world champion could join Mercedes for the start of a new era in the sport.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Four-times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has ended speculation about a move to Mercedes next season by confirming for the first time on Thursday that he will race on with Red Bull.

"I think it's time to stop all the rumours. For me, it was always quite clear that I was staying," the Dutch driver told reporters ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"And that was the general feeling in the team because we are always in discussion about what we could do with the car and when you're not staying you stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did."

Formula One starts a new engine era next year in a major shake-up that could change the pecking order, with Mercedes expected to lead the way while Red Bull are making their own power unit after a split with Honda.

Reigning champion Verstappen has known break clauses in his contract but they have not been triggered, with the 27-year-old third in the standings at the mid-point and with two wins from 13 races.

It was widely accepted in Formula One that Verstappen would be staying, with the rumour-mill already turning to a possible exit from Red Bull in 2027 with performance clauses again applying next year.

Verstappen otherwise has a Red Bull contract that runs through 2028.

The sacking of Christian Horner this month as Red Bull team boss was also widely seen as another step by the energy drink company to convince the sport's most sought-after driver to stay with them.

"Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear," said Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said last week that retaining his current lineup of George Russell and Italian Kimi Antonelli was a priority.

Russell told reporters separately at the Hungaroring that he was sure to be racing for Mercedes next year but nothing would be signed until after the August break, which follows the Hungarian race.

While Russell's current deal expires at the end of the year, he has been under a management contract with Mercedes since he was 16 – meaning his employers are effectively negotiating with themselves.

"Conversations have started but we are now heading into the summer break," said Russell.

"Toto and I have spoken a lot this week but we haven't spoken once about the contract because we're both trying to solve the car's performance and get the team in the right place.

"And I personally want to go into the summer break and enjoy the only two weeks off I have in the year and I don't want to be thinking about contracts," he added. "There isn't really a major time pressure now from my side, nor from Mercedes' side."

