Aston Martin's Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso in first Friday practice at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix due to the Spaniard suffering a back injury.
The team said Alonso, who turned 44 last Tuesday, had been managing the muscular issue since the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and had chosen to sit out the session while continuing treatment.
“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 with Lance Stroll,” Aston Martin said. “A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend.”
Double world champion Alonso won the first race of his Formula One career at the Hungaroring with Renault in 2003. Drugovich, 25, was Formula Two champion in 2022 and has taken part in several F1 test sessions but is yet to start a race. Aston Martin are eighth in the 10-team championship, just one point ahead of Haas.
Alonso to miss first Hungarian GP practice due to back injury
Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Aston Martin's Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso in first Friday practice at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix due to the Spaniard suffering a back injury.
The team said Alonso, who turned 44 last Tuesday, had been managing the muscular issue since the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and had chosen to sit out the session while continuing treatment.
“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 with Lance Stroll,” Aston Martin said. “A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend.”
Double world champion Alonso won the first race of his Formula One career at the Hungaroring with Renault in 2003. Drugovich, 25, was Formula Two champion in 2022 and has taken part in several F1 test sessions but is yet to start a race. Aston Martin are eighth in the 10-team championship, just one point ahead of Haas.
MORE:
Piastri accepts F1 title chase looks like a two-horse race
Verstappen ends speculation, confirms Red Bull stay for next season
Ferrari confirms multiyear contract extension for team principal Vasseur
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos