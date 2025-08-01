Motorsport

Alonso to miss first Hungarian GP practice due to back injury

01 August 2025 - 12:56 By Reuters
Aston Martin said Alonso, who turned 44 last Tuesday, has been managing a back injury since the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aston Martin's Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso in first Friday practice at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix due to the Spaniard suffering a back injury.

The team said Alonso, who turned 44 last Tuesday, had been managing the muscular issue since the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and had chosen to sit out the session while continuing treatment.

“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 with Lance Stroll,” Aston Martin said. “A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend.”

Double world champion Alonso won the first race of his Formula One career at the Hungaroring with Renault in 2003. Drugovich, 25, was Formula Two champion in 2022 and has taken part in several F1 test sessions but is yet to start a race. Aston Martin are eighth in the 10-team championship, just one point ahead of Haas.

Piastri accepts F1 title chase looks like a two-horse race

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri accepted on Thursday the title race was effectively between him and McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Verstappen ends speculation, confirms Red Bull stay for next season

Four-times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has ended speculation about a move to Mercedes next season by confirming for the first time on ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Ferrari confirms multiyear contract extension for team principal Vasseur

Ferrari announced a multiyear contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
