Motorsport

Norris fastest in second Hungarian GP practice, Piastri second

01 August 2025 - 19:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Norris was top of the timesheets in both sessions at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, with Formula One leader Oscar Piastri second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerging as McLaren's closest rival.
Norris was top of the timesheets in both sessions at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, with Formula One leader Oscar Piastri second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerging as McLaren's closest rival.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Lando Norris completed a Hungarian Grand Prix practice double on Friday as runaway leaders McLaren dominated both sessions while leaving something in reserve and almost colliding at the end.

Norris was top of the time sheets in both sessions at the Hungaroring outside Budapest, with Formula One leader Oscar Piastri second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerging as McLaren's closest rival.

The Briton was 0.019 of a second faster than teammate Piastri, who has a 16-point lead after 13 of 24 races, in first practice and 0.291 quicker in the late afternoon when he set a best lap of 1:15.624 seconds.

At the end of the session, with the chequered flag already waved, Norris locked up coming out of the pits for a practice start as Piastri, winner in Belgium last weekend, went around the outside at turn one.

Norris was on pole at the circuit last year in a race won by Piastri, his first victory in F1.

Leclerc was third fastest in both sessions, with Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar fourth in the opening one but Aston Martin coming on strong in the second with Lance Stroll fourth and Fernando Alonso fifth.

Double world champion Alonso had missed practice one due to back pain, with Brazilian reserve Felipe Drugovich standing in for him.

Lewis Hamilton, winner a record eight times in Hungary with McLaren and Mercedes, was fifth and sixth on his return with Ferrari.

Mercedes's form looked more encouraging than at the last race in Belgium, with George Russell ending the day seventh, after earlier complaining about his car's balance, and Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli 10th.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen was ninth and 14th respectively in the sessions, with Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda 17th and ninth.

“I don't know what's going on. It's just undriveable, I can't get any balance,” said Verstappen over the team radio at one point in the late afternoon.

Verstappen was summoned to the stewards for a bizarre incident in which the four-time world champion threw what appeared to be a rag out of the car's cockpit while on track at turn three.

Estonian Paul Aron took Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber for the opening session and was last after having to stop before the midpoint of the session due to a technical problem. Hulkenberg was 12th on his return.

Sunday's race is the last before Formula One's August break.

READ MORE

Norris leads McLaren one-two in first Hungarian GP practice

Lando Norris lapped 0.019 of a second quicker than Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri as the McLaren pair finished one-two in first ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Alonso to miss first Hungarian GP practice due to back injury

Aston Martin's Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso in first Friday practice at the Hungarian Formula One ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Piastri accepts F1 title chase looks like a two-horse race

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri accepted on Thursday the title race was effectively between him and McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. July car sales hit six-year peak news
  2. Norris fastest in second Hungarian GP practice, Piastri second Motorsport
  3. WATCH | What's the best used bakkie for less than R250k? Features
  4. Norris leads McLaren one-two in first Hungarian GP practice Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Mazda CX-30 remains a chic and dependable crossover pick Reviews

Latest Videos

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+
Buyer's Guide Ep100 | Audi A3, Mitsubishi Triton, Toyota Tazz, VW Tiguan, ...