Norris leads McLaren one-two in first Hungarian practice

01 August 2025 - 15:07 By Reuters
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Lando Norris lapped 0.019 of a second quicker than Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri as the McLaren pair finished one-two in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday.

Norris, 16 points behind his Australian teammate going into the last race before the August break, lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of 1:16.052 seconds with the soft tyres on a sunny afternoon.

The Briton was on pole at the circuit last year in a race won by Piastri, his first victory in F1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 0.217 off the pace, with Racing Bulls' French rookie Isack Hadjar in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton, winner a record eight times in Hungary, was fifth for Ferrari and suffered a big lock-up as he wrestled with the car.

Oliver Bearman was sixth for Haas, ahead of Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell with Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen ninth and Lance Stroll completing the top 10 for Aston Martin.

Russell complained about his car's balance and said it was hard to turn.

Verstappen's Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda was only 17th.

Brazilian Felipe Drugovich stood in for Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, with the Spaniard suffering from back pain, and was 16th fastest.

Estonian Paul Aron also took Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber for the session and was last after having to stop before the midpoint of the session due to a technical problem.

