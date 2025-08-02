Motorsport

Piastri denies Norris Hungarian Grand Prix practice sweep

02 August 2025 - 15:39 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One leader Oscar Piastri lapped fastest in Saturday's final Hungarian Grand Prix practice and denied McLaren teammate Lando Norris a sweep after the Briton dominated Friday's sessions.

Piastri lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of 1:14.916 seconds, 0.032 quicker than his closest title rival.

The Australian, who took his first F1 win in Hungary last year, leads Norris by 16 points after 13 of the season's 24 rounds.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, the latter a record eight-time winner in Hungary, were third and fourth 0.399 and 0.768 off the pace respectively.

Mercedes' Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli showed signs of a return to form with the fifth-best time while Aston Martin continued their strong Friday form with Fernando Alonso sixth and Lance Stroll seventh.

Mercedes' George Russell was eighth ahead of the Sauber pair of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen was only 12th and teammate Yuki Tsunoda 19th.

