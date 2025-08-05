Despite Lewis Hamilton's recent comments referring to himself as "absolutely useless", Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur defended the seven-time World Champion, saying he is "frustrated but not demotivated".
On Saturday during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton failed to make it past Q2 in Qualifying at the Hungaroring, where he had eight previous victories.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Hamilton was asked to reflect on his session and said, "I'm useless, absolutely useless", and suggested Ferrari "probably need to change driver".
However, Vasseur chalked up Hamilton's comments to frustration that is common among athletes when they're struggling, especially immediately after a tough performance.
"Sometimes just after the race, or after the Quali, you are very disappointed and the reaction, the first reaction, is harsh but we all know we are pushing in the same direction," Vasseur said.
"I can perfectly understand the situation and you can. Sometimes you are making comments on what the driver is saying to the car, but if you put the microphone on some other sportsman in football and so on, I'm not sure it would be much better. Sometimes they are making comments, even when they jump out of the car."
Hamilton ultimately finished Sunday's race in 12th place, marking the first time he's finished outside the points at the Hungarian racetrack.
After signing a multi-year deal reportedly worth $100m (R1.80bn) per year, Hamilton has struggled throughout his first season with Ferrari. He has yet to reach a podium with Ferrari and stands sixth in the drivers' standings with 109 points.
Ferrari boss Vasseur says Hamilton is ‘frustrated but not demotivated’
Image: eata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
