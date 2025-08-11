Neither scenario would play out that way Sunday for SVG, who received a contract extension earlier in the week.
Shane van Gisbergen shines at Watkins Glen for fourth Nascar road course win
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Shane van Gisbergen delivered Down Under redemption at Watkins Glen International on Sunday to cap the New Zealander's cracking good week.
The Trackhouse Racing driver continued his dominance of Nascar's road courses, speeding to his fourth straight road win in 2025 as he rolled over the Cup Series field in the Go Bowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen, New York.
After leader Brad Keselowski pitted with 16 laps left, Van Gisbergen cycled back around to the point and breezed to his fourth victory this season by 11.116 seconds over Christopher Bell. Defending champion Chris Buescher, William Byron and Chase Briscoe joined them in the top five.
The four victories, all on road races, tied 36-year-old Van Gisbergen with Denny Hamlin for this year's series lead as he snared his fifth career win in 38 starts.
In last season's race at the Glen, SVG led at the white flag but slipped up in the "Bus Stop" portion of the legendary road course, allowing Buescher to pass for the win.
On Saturday in the Xfinity Series race, he was booted out of the way while leading by teammate Connor Zilisch and was wrecked out.
Nascar updates rule book to protect 23XI and FRM entries
